Hybrid as a Stepping Stone: It’s Not All or Nothing for Your Cloud Transformation Journey – #AWS Video
The implementation of highly scalable, easy-to-deploy technology is transforming the public sector, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Organizations begin their cloud adoption journeys in many ways. Some start with pilot projects and others jump into mission critical programs, but they are all starting with an existing infrastructure. Adopting cloud doesn’t mean scrapping it all and starting over. This session explores how organizations can extend their existing IT platforms into the cloud to enable hybrid capabilities capable of supporting every phase of their transformation.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
