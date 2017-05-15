The blog post, Don’t be misled…HPE and Nutanix are not partners, warns HPE customers, “Landing Nutanix software on HPE® hardware without any type of OEM or support agreement is going to cause real issues in the real world.”

I guess the author was miffed that Nutanix® announced that its software would be independently certified on HPE servers without HPE’s consent. While I sympathize with that reaction, the combination of HPE servers and Nutanix software is enticing. Like Nutanix’s OEM partners, Dell and Lenovo, HPE servers are well built with quality components and trusted X86 architecture. When Nutanix software is added on top of HPE servers, both stability and compatibility are ensured.

Support Without Concern

Nutanix has steadily expanded its hardware-supported platforms over the years. First was the Nutanix-ODM industry standard servers, then Dell, Lenovo, Cisco UCS® and, now, HPE ProLiant®. When aligned with the server manufacturer, as with Dell and Lenovo, Nutanix enters into an OEM agreement with the server vendor. If not aligned with the server manufacturer, Nutanix has still proceeded with the decision to independently certify its software on the hardware manufactured by such companies. Nutanix truly believes that customer choice and flexibility trumps vendor preferences and relationships.

Read the entire article here, Hugging customers, not the stack

via Steve Kaplan at ByTheBell.com