Huawei Extends its Cooperation with Red Hat to Public and NFV Clouds

Huawei and Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) announced today they are expanding their cooperation to include public and network functions virtualization (NFV) clouds. The announcement expands upon previously announced collaborations between Huawei and Red Hat to deliver OpenStack-based solutions (December 2014) and carrier-grade software-defined networking (SDN) solutions (June 2016). The new strategic business and engineering cooperation is designed to enable Huawei customers to use Red Hat Enterprise Linux for critical services both on-premises and on Huawei’s public cloud platform. In addition, the expanded collaboration is aimed at providing a new solution portfolio for carriers to build NFV clouds.

We are honored to expand our strategic relationship with Huawei, enabling leading global telecommunication companies with the power of open source to innovate and compete.

MARGARET DAWSONSENIOR DIRECTOR, GLOBAL PRODUCT MARKETING, CLOUD AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

For the public cloud, Red Hat plans to validate the Huawei public cloud platform as deployed by Huawei and Huawei’s public cloud partners to support enterprise customers using Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other Red Hat solutions, such as the company’s middleware and management software.

In May 2016, Forrester published a report titled Brief: China’s Clouds Come To Europe, in which it recommends consideration of Huawei’s solutions for the European public cloud market. In The Forrester Wave™: Public Cloud Platforms In China, Q4 2016, Huawei was named as a strong performer in China’s public cloud market. In 2016, Red Hat was named a leader in two Forrester research reports ranking private cloud software suites and hybrid cloud management solutions: The Forrester Wave™: Private Cloud Software Suites, Q1 2016 and The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management Solutions, Q1 2016.

The introduction of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, in this cooperation is expected to further enhance Huawei’s public cloud platform. For its NFV cloud, Huawei plans to certify its Virtualized Network Function (VNF) layer to work with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The certification of Red Hat OpenStack Platform is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.

Sun Jiawei, Director, IT Business Development Department, Huawei, said, “Huawei helps customers achieve business successes by sticking to our ‘Openness, Cooperation, Win-Win’ policy and devoting to establishing a positive ICT ecosystem. We are delighted to work with Red Hat to jointly help develop the cloud computing industry and better serve customers with greater product choice.”

Margaret Dawson, senior director, Global Product Marketing, Cloud and Telecommunications, at Red Hat, stated that, “We are honored to expand our strategic relationship with Huawei, enabling leading global telecommunication companies with the power of open source to innovate and compete.”

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei’s 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

          Close

          Share this video