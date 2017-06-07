Today from Monte Carlo, Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamp has won Datacloud Europe’s prestigious “Cloud Leadership Award 2017.” A special “jury’s choice” award, Xavier was selected by over 15 judges, spanning various industry backgrounds, to become this year’s recipient.

Citing leadership around HPE’s growing Cloud28+ initiative, founded by Xavier three years ago, the award corresponds with the community’s worldwide expansion and ongoing efforts to increase enterprise cloud adoption. Having first led HPE’s Cloud and Hybrid IT businesses in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Xavier has since devoted all his energies to promoting new partner business opportunities and increased customer choice through the development of the Cloud28+ community and its business platform in his role as Vice President for Indirect Digital Services at HPE.

“We wanted to recognize Xavier’s vision and role in establishing the Cloud28+ community as a truly open initiative, where the smallest and largest firms and individuals can participate and collaborate to learn, build alliances, cement trust in cloud usage and generate business,” said Richard Hall, Datacloud Awards Judge. “While many have talked about or kicked off initiatives which never gain traction, the judges wished to acknowledge Xavier’s contribution to making Cloud28+ a mature, global success where providers, users, governments and academics can meet virtually and collaborate.”

Read the entire article here, HPE’s Xavier Poisson Bestowed Datacloud Europe’s Cloud Leadership Award 2017

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.