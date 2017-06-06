HPE: Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience
It’s time to stop waiting. Demand your new compute experience—powered by the world’s most secure industry-standard servers. Get what your business needs when it comes to: Agility. Security. Economic control.
Digital transformation. There’s a lot of talk on this topic these days—and for good reason. In part because digital transformation represents such a huge opportunity for your business.
That’s why we’ve been out talking to many of you—and hearing how you’re looking to create new value through digital transformation. Your expectations are not limited to any particular industry, and it applies to companies of all sizes.
It needs to happen now: Applying new technologies to your business in fundamental ways
Our conversations with you center on how we can help you translate data into insight—in a way that can reshape your business and make you a more effective competitor in your marketplace. You’re also focused on how you can deliver new (and significantly more efficient) business models based on digital transformation.
Read the entire article here, Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
