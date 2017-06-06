Home HPE: Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience

HPE: Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience

0
HPE: Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience
0

It’s time to stop waiting. Demand your new compute experience—powered by the world’s most secure industry-standard servers. Get what your business needs when it comes to: Agility. Security. Economic control.

Digital transformation. There’s a lot of talk on this topic these days—and for good reason. In part because digital transformation represents such a huge opportunity for your business.

That’s why we’ve been out talking to many of you—and hearing how you’re looking to create new value through digital transformation. Your expectations are not limited to any particular industry, and it applies to companies of all sizes.

It needs to happen now: Applying new technologies to your business in fundamental ways

Our conversations with you center on how we can help you translate data into insight—in a way that can reshape your business and make you a more effective competitor in your marketplace. You’re also focused on how you can deliver new (and significantly more efficient) business models based on digital transformation.

Read the entire article here, Why It’s Time to Demand a New Compute Experience

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496682925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN414 Video – Access and authentication options in a Citrix environment

          With the growth of SaaS-based applications and an increased number of user identities, IT struggles to ensure secure access to applications. This session will explore some of the access and authentication options available in a Citrix environment, including how to leverage Citrix Federated Authentication Service to enable SSO from Microsoft Office 365 and Google Accounts. […]

          read more
          1496298832_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Information Protection – Content Based Automatic Classification

          1496683367_maxresdefault.jpg

          GPU in Office how much gain to expect @RBRConecto – E2EVC Session Video

          1496683312_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Master Class Video with @gchristophi – E2EVC Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video