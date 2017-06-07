Six months ago almost to the day, Hewlett Packard Enterprise began shipping the very first customer units of HPE Synergy. From concept to power-on across the world, HPE Synergy is the trailblazer of the composable infrastructure category. Customers from every corner of the globe are queueing up to bring their data centers into the future as they witness the very first HPE Synergy customers orchestrating their workloads faster and more flexibly than ever before.

At HPE Discover Las Vegas 2017, the stages are set and all eyes are on real live HPE Synergy customers with their stories of what it’s like to work in the future.

HudsonAlpha Institute is quite possibly saving future generations with the work they run on HPE Synergy. As one of the very first HPE Synergy customers, HudsonAlpha runs human genome sequencing on their new infrastructure, helping researchers discover cures for the diseases that plague the human race. With HPE Synergy, HudsonAlpha is able to run sequencing faster than ever before, running more tests each day than they have been able to in the past, bringing them that much closer to success. And what, exactly, do I mean when I say faster and more tests being run? I mean the ability to reprovision resources for these kinds of workloads in two hours, instead of four days. That’s speed!

Read the entire article here, HPE Synergy builds momentum with new customers and announcements

