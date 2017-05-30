The term mission critical invokes images of astronauts in orbit, life or death situations, and key decisions. Mission-critical applications are those that are vital to the core of the business. Without these applications, the business could come to a halt and lose substantial value. It is imperative that these workloads are protected and always up and running at peak and predictable performance.

With a need for reliable performance and protection, many companies are turning to HPE SimpliVity to support mission-critical applications…and to great effect. A recent TechValidate data protection survey found that three-quarters of HPE SimpliVity customers run more than 60 percent of their mission-critical workloads on the HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged platform. While the types of mission-critical workloads customers are running on HPE SimpliVity varies, the most common are Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange, industry-specific applications, and Microsoft SharePoint.

Companies are also using the built-in backup capabilities integrated into the platform with these workloads. In fact, the survey results show three-quarters of customers are using the platform’s built-in data protection primarily to recover data to ensure business continuity. Organizations are also utilizing HPE SimpliVity’s built-in data protection capabilities for preservation purposes and to meet compliance requirements.

Read the entire article here, HPE SimpliVity silences mission-critical critics with new stats

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.