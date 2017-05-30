HPE SimpliVity silences mission-critical critics with new stats
The term mission critical invokes images of astronauts in orbit, life or death situations, and key decisions. Mission-critical applications are those that are vital to the core of the business. Without these applications, the business could come to a halt and lose substantial value. It is imperative that these workloads are protected and always up and running at peak and predictable performance.
With a need for reliable performance and protection, many companies are turning to HPE SimpliVity to support mission-critical applications…and to great effect. A recent TechValidate data protection survey found that three-quarters of HPE SimpliVity customers run more than 60 percent of their mission-critical workloads on the HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged platform. While the types of mission-critical workloads customers are running on HPE SimpliVity varies, the most common are Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange, industry-specific applications, and Microsoft SharePoint.
Companies are also using the built-in backup capabilities integrated into the platform with these workloads. In fact, the survey results show three-quarters of customers are using the platform’s built-in data protection primarily to recover data to ensure business continuity. Organizations are also utilizing HPE SimpliVity’s built-in data protection capabilities for preservation purposes and to meet compliance requirements.
Read the entire article here, HPE SimpliVity silences mission-critical critics with new stats
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications