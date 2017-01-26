In order to thrive in today’s environment, many businesses are turning to a hybrid cloud solution. And soon, enterprises and service providers will be able to realize the best of both worlds with the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack. Co-engineered by two industry powerhouses, HPE and Microsoft, this solution gives you a hybrid cloud platform in your own datacenter–a Microsoft Azure Stack that is consistent with Azure public cloud services.

HPE is laying the groundwork now for a release date that is planned for midway through this year. At the recent HPE Discover 2016 in London, Ken Won, HPE’s director of Cloud Solutions Marketing, talked with tech guru, Jake Ludington, to provide some updates on the offering.

Ludington first asked Won to clarify exactly what the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is. Won explained that the solution is an integrated system that delivers Azure-consistent, software-defined infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) on verified HPE hardware—hardware that has been validated to provide a robust customer experience. This means that you can easily transform your on-premises datacenter resources into a hybrid cloud environment or build your own private cloud services. Built on the world’s best-selling server (HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9), the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a complete compute, storage, networking and software system.

Read the entire article here, HPE reveals the latest news on HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.