Home HPE Releases Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0

HPE Releases Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0

0
HPE Releases Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0
0

Announced at HPE Discover London, the HPE Hyper Converged 380 with Operating Environment 2.0 is now available. The operating environment 2.0 introduces new composable management capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380 powered by Intel®. A cloud-like user experience simplifies IT infrastructure management while providing predictive analytics that dramatically improve utilization.

The HPE Hyper Converged 380’s operating environment 2.0 delivers multi-tenant workspaces that let IT operators quickly and easily compose and recompose virtualized environments instantly from a single resource pool. The unique workspaces can also be composed for individuals, projects, and workgroups so that resources are always available for immediate user productivity.  And, the HPE Hyper Converged 380’s operating environment 2.0 allows IT generalists to flexibly manage everything within a workspace and to assign roles to numerous users based on specific, job-related tasks. This role-based feature combined with self-service access gives lines of business the flexibility to access the resources they need instantly.

The HPE Hyperconverged 380’s operating environment 2.0 also combines the best analytics software into a single, powerful monitoring experience. IT managers now have the insights to ensure that required resources are available when needed, and the foresight to predict future needs.

Read the entire article here, HPE Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0 is now available!

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494279994_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Collaborate Remotely with NVIDIA GRID – Video

          Give your remote and mobile teams the ability to collaborate on graphic intensive projects anytime, anywhere. http://nvda.ws/2q32OhZ This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1494387537_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Eric Siebert, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          1494387630_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Rawlinson Rivera, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          1494387856_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Brad Tomkins, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video