HPE Releases Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0

Announced at HPE Discover London, the HPE Hyper Converged 380 with Operating Environment 2.0 is now available. The operating environment 2.0 introduces new composable management capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380 powered by Intel®. A cloud-like user experience simplifies IT infrastructure management while providing predictive analytics that dramatically improve utilization.

The HPE Hyper Converged 380’s operating environment 2.0 delivers multi-tenant workspaces that let IT operators quickly and easily compose and recompose virtualized environments instantly from a single resource pool. The unique workspaces can also be composed for individuals, projects, and workgroups so that resources are always available for immediate user productivity. And, the HPE Hyper Converged 380’s operating environment 2.0 allows IT generalists to flexibly manage everything within a workspace and to assign roles to numerous users based on specific, job-related tasks. This role-based feature combined with self-service access gives lines of business the flexibility to access the resources they need instantly.

The HPE Hyperconverged 380’s operating environment 2.0 also combines the best analytics software into a single, powerful monitoring experience. IT managers now have the insights to ensure that required resources are available when needed, and the foresight to predict future needs.

Read the entire article here, HPE Hyper Converged 380 with new operating environment 2.0 is now available!

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.