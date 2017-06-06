HPE puts IoT into Action- Live to you from Las Vegas
For all of us that did not make it to #HPEDiscover in Las Vegas 2017, but hope to take in a lot of what this event has to offer from the comfort of a desk chair, not to worry, you can practically be there.
There will be a lot of action, launches and presentations taking place during the event especially from the Internet of Things and the Intelligent Edge fronts. The good news is: what happens in Vegas will NOT stay in Vegas this time, because now you can attend and watch LIVE online over a dozen IoT-themed sessions, expert interviews, and customer discussions events this week. Check out the schedule below.
I will miss the lights and sounds of the insight labyrinth that is Las Vegas, though. I hope to be there next year.
Tuesday- Kicking off Discover
The first day of Discover is always “big news” day. So, look for announcements during these sessions:
Read the entire article here, HPE puts IoT into Action- Live to you from Las Vegas
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
