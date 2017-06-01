Daisy Group, a digital provider of end-to-end business communications and managed services solutions in the UK, heard its customers loud and clear: they wanted public cloud.

However, legacy infrastructure, a high barrier to entry, and data sovereignty concerns prevented many of them from moving to public cloud, particularly those customers in the education, healthcare, government, and finance sectors. Daisy went looking for a hybrid cloud solution that would seamlessly mesh public cloud access with the on-premises resources its customers’ compliance and regulatory requirements demanded.

The HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack hybrid cloud solution emerged as the perfect middle ground for bridging Daisy’s shared infrastructure resources with its customers’ existing technology investments. Combining HPE’s enterprise-class technology with Microsoft’s powerful cloud software, the solution provides Daisy and its customers with the flexibility, efficiency, and scale of the cloud, with full visibility and control over all their infrastructure resources from a single portal.

Read the entire article here, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack helps Daisy deliver next generation services: Hybrid cloud

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.