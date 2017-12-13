Insights from FedTech report: Deploying technology innovations increases the likelihood and the cost of cybercrime, but you can offset the risk by implementing a high-security profile supported by HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers.

The government sector is taking notice of HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers. A recent review by FedTech shows how HPE ProLiant DL380 servers can secure nearly any federal IT environment. By providing a range of flexible configurations, the servers can function as part of a private cloud, anchor the core of virtual machines, facilitate deployment of containers, store database applications, and process Big Data transactions.

Here’s a sampling of the computing firepower generated by HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers:

Intel® Xeon® processors with up to a 71% performance gain and a 27% increase in cores.

HPE 2666 MT/s DDR4 SmartMemory—supporting 3.0 TB and up to 11% faster than 2400 MT/s.

Support for 12 Gb/s SAS and up to 20 NVMe drive.

HPE Scalable Persistent Memory—offering unprecedented levels of performance for databases and analytic workloads.

Eliminating gaps hackers like to exploit

FedTech also emphasizes the IT security measures offered by HPE ProLiant DL380 servers. A Silicon Root of Trust leverages an HPE silicon-validated boot process to ensure the servers can only be started using code from an immutable source. An anchor for the boot process that’s rooted into the HPE silicon cannot be updated or modified in any way. By combining this foundation with a cryptographically secured signature, the ProLiant DL380 servers eliminate the gaps that hackers like to exploit.

Read the entire article here, HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 can secure any federal IT environment

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.