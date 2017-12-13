Home News HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 can secure any federal IT environment

HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 can secure any federal IT environment

0
HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 can secure any federal IT environment
0

Insights from FedTech report: Deploying technology innovations increases the likelihood and the cost of cybercrime, but you can offset the risk by implementing a high-security profile supported by HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers.

The government sector is taking notice of HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers. A recent review by FedTech shows how HPE ProLiant DL380 servers can secure nearly any federal IT environment. By providing a range of flexible configurations, the servers can function as part of a private cloud, anchor the core of virtual machines, facilitate deployment of containers, store database applications, and process Big Data transactions.

Here’s a sampling of the computing firepower generated by HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers:

  • Intel® Xeon® processors with up to a 71% performance gain and a 27% increase in cores.
  • HPE 2666 MT/s DDR4 SmartMemory—supporting 3.0 TB and up to 11% faster than 2400 MT/s.
  • Support for 12 Gb/s SAS and up to 20 NVMe drive.
  • HPE Scalable Persistent Memory—offering unprecedented levels of performance for databases and analytic workloads.

Eliminating gaps hackers like to exploit

FedTech also emphasizes the IT security measures offered by HPE ProLiant DL380 servers. A Silicon Root of Trust leverages an HPE silicon-validated boot process to ensure the servers can only be started using code from an immutable source. An anchor for the boot process that’s rooted into the HPE silicon cannot be updated or modified in any way. By combining this foundation with a cryptographically secured signature, the ProLiant DL380 servers eliminate the gaps that hackers like to exploit.

Read the entire article here, HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 can secure any federal IT environment

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Categories:
News
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513178540_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Windows 10 VDI with NVIDIA GRID vPC

          See the difference of a CPU-only Windows 10 VDI vs a GPU-powered Windows 10 VDI with NVIDIA GRID vPC. http://www.nvidia.com/object/grid-for-office-workers.html This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1513184779_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver 12.8 for Mac with Citrix Receiver 4.9 for Windows – Video

          1512655628_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix delivers the most native Windows 10 experience in virtual desktops with Windows Continuum – Video

          1512761728_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video