HPE: Optimize memory-centric workloads with enhanced server architecture

The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server can remove the bottlenecks of memory and I/O with the help of the AMD EPYC processor. Read on to learn how your enterprise can benefit even more.

To digitally transform, your organization must be able to tackle an increasingly diverse—and incredibly large—amount of data. In other words, your enterprise may have distributed data processing technologies that allow for the creation of large, decentralized data lakes, but can you navigate those lakes smoothly and easily?

If not, you’re impeding your digital transformation, and you may want to move away from hard disk-based processing and, instead, rely on memory-centric workloads and computation—an emerging trend among businesses today. However, keep in mind that this shift to memory-centric workloads and computing power comes with a need for increased memory capacity and bandwidth to feed data to processor cores. You’ll need to optimize workloads and costs to take full advantage of your computing power and minimize wasted computational resources.

If your organization is looking to pursue this type of initiative, it’s imperative to drive for the best value in investment. From superior memory bandwidth and capacity to per core density and I/O, the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server is proving itself worthy, as it can provide your enterprise with the performance and raw computational power it needs.

