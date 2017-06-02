HPE OneView unlocks the possibilities of infrastructure management at HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas
The HPE team is revving up for HPE Discover 2017 Las Vegas and couldn’t be more excited to join another huge crowd of attendees this year. From June 5-8, HPE solutions – including Synergy, ProLiant, OneView, and others – will take center stage in Vegas.
HPE OneView, in particular, will be a star on the Discover stage as it is designed to complement all HPE solutions. This infrastructure management platform is able to simplify operations, increase the IT delivery speed, and bring a new level of automation to infrastructure management. Automation is achieved by HPE’s template-driven approach to provisioning, updating, and integrating compute, storage, and networking infrastructure to any existing HPE infrastructure platform. Important sessions focused on HPE OneView include:
Read the entire article here, HPE OneView unlocks the possibilities of infrastru…
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
