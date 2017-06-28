HPE Hyperconverged Survival Guide: How to Navigate the FUD

Getting through the tough decisions in life would be a whole lot easier if you had a survival guide in hand. The same goes for choosing, implementing, and managing an IT solution, especially when the time comes to choose a new, simpler IT infrastructure solution. There’s always a lot of confusing information from different vendors and analyst companies, which can make the entire process much harder and more complex than it needs to be.

You may have seen a recent blog post where HPE encouraged vendors to start comparing hyperconverged solutions “the apples to apples way.” The response has been encouraging – with many vendors, customers, and prospects adding their apples to the mix for a comparison conversation all hyperconverged customers needed. But with an even greater influx of data (or FUD!) coming your way, it’s time to summarize some of the facts so the important information you need isn’t getting lost in translation.

Data Protection

In the latest HPE SimpliVity TechValidate data protection survey, 86 percent of HPE SimpliVity customers rate the value of its built-in data protection as a four or above on a scale of one to five (one being least valuable, five being most valuable). And 48 percent of those survey respondents rate the importance of the built-in data protection as a perfect five.

