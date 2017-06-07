HPE Expands Composability with HPE OneView 3.1

This week at Discover 2017 Las Vegas, HPE introduced an update to HPE OneView that expands composability and brings software-defined intelligence to more platforms. HPE OneView 3.1 adds software-defined storage, extends platform support, enhances lifecycle management, improves remote support and offers new features in the global dashboard. The latest version of HPE’s extremely popular and award-winning infrastructure automation engine will be available for customers to download, evaluate, and purchase later this summer.

HPE OneView streamlines lifecycle operations across compute, storage and fabric resources through a single interface designed for the way IT thinks and works. Productivity is increased via a unified API that connects infrastructure with applications and places customers firmly on the path toward a composable infrastructure.

The newly announced HPE OneView 3.1 delivers enhancements, including:

