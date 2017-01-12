HPE and SUSE partner to get customers to the cloud faster

At the recent Discover 2016 in London, HPE and SUSE announced a strategic partnership that both companies believe will help make hybrid IT simpler for customers. SUSE will acquire select HPE OpenStack and HPE Stackato assets, and HPE will OEM SUSE OpenStack Cloud and the SUSE Cloud Foundry based PaaS solution. To give a behind-the-scenes look at what lead to the partnership, Bobby Patrick, Vice President of Cloud Marketing for HPE, and Bryant Gartner, Technical Director at SUSE, sat down at Discover with the guys from theCUBE.

“We’re really excited about our announcement, as it fits in our overall software shift,” explained Patrick. “Essentially we’re shifting from code contributor to market maker. We’re bringing in customer-facing engineering, implementation and support, and then we’re partnering with SUSE to let them do the deep work with the code.”

According to Patrick, about nine months ago they reached an inflection point. “The HPE OpenStack software is now broadly deployed. And we realized that our biggest challenge is helping customers integrate it into their data centers. Now we will have feet on the street and a really strong technical support staff to do that.” He explained that this partnership will give HPE the resources they need to help customers get to the cloud faster. “We’ll focus on the hardest part – getting it implemented in their environment. Together, we want to accelerate the adoption of OpenStack.”

