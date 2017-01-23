HPE Accelerates Mission to make Hybrid IT simple with SimpliVity Acquisition

Earlier this week, HPE announced its plan to acquire SimpliVity, a leading provider of software-defined, hyperconverged infrastructure. By bringing together HPE’s best-in-class infrastructure, automation and cloud management software with SimpliVity’s industry leading software-defined data management platform, HPE and its partner ecosystem will deliver the industry’s only “built-for-enterprise” hyperconverged offering.

As the industry’s fastest growing segment, the hyperconverged market was estimated to be approximately $2.4 billion in 2016, with an expected growth rate of 25 percent, to nearly $6 billion, by 2020. By combining the HPE and SimpliVity portfolios, HPE can offer a rich set of enterprise data services across hyperconverged, 3PAR storage, composable infrastructure and multi-cloud offerings.

HPE’s Hyper Converged solutions, which are powered by Intel®, are all-in-one compute, software-defined storage and intelligent virtualization solutions that are cloud and composable ready. SimpliVity’s hyperconverged infrastructure is software-defined and designed from the ground up to meet the needs of enterprise customers who require infrastructure with enterprise-class performance, data protection, and resiliency, at cloud economics. By combining these innovative technologies, customers will experience significant benefits, including:

