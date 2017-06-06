HPE: A Vision for Build Anywhere, Deploy Everywhere Simplicity

This week at Discover 2017 Las Vegas, HPE unveiled the next phase of its composable strategy with a technology preview of Project New Stack. Designed to simplify hybrid IT management, HPE’s vision is to deliver a comprehensive hybrid IT software platform that allows customers to seamlessly compose, operate, and optimize workloads across on-premises, private, hosted, and public clouds — delivering build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity.

Where we are today: management complexity of hybrid IT

Today’s digital-savvy customers want greater digital engagement, which has forced businesses to transform or get left behind. By taking on digital transformation initiatives, organizations can enable a superior customer experience, optimize operations in support of agility and customer value, and deliver new or re-imagined products and services.

To meet the needs and pace of digital transformation, businesses have deployed private clouds and adopted public cloud services—while simultaneously maintaining traditional workloads in the data center and at the edge. Reactive cloud adoption may have created cloud silos and management complexity, resulting in missed deployments due to the constraints of IT governance, cost overruns, and limits to choice and the ability to change.

