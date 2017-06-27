HPE: A vision for build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity

This week at Discover 2017 Las Vegas, HPE unveiled the next phase of its composable strategy with a technology preview of Project New Hybrid IT Stack. Designed to simplify hybrid IT management, HPE’s vision is to deliver a comprehensive hybrid IT software platform that allows customers to seamlessly compose, operate, and optimize workloads across on-premises, private, hosted, and public clouds — delivering build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity.

Where we are today: management complexity of hybrid IT

Today’s digital-savvy customers want greater digital engagement, which has forced businesses to transform or get left behind. By taking on digital transformation initiatives, organizations can enable a superior customer experience, optimize operations in support of agility and customer value, and deliver new or re-imagined products and services.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.