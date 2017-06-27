Home HPE: A vision for build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity

HPE: A vision for build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity

0
HPE: A vision for build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity
0

This week at Discover 2017 Las Vegas, HPE unveiled the next phase of its composable strategy with a technology preview of Project New Hybrid IT Stack. Designed to simplify hybrid IT management, HPE’s vision is to deliver a comprehensive hybrid IT software platform that allows customers to seamlessly compose, operate, and optimize workloads across on-premises, private, hosted, and public clouds — delivering build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity.

Where we are today: management complexity of hybrid IT

Today’s digital-savvy customers want greater digital engagement, which has forced businesses to transform or get left behind. By taking on digital transformation initiatives, organizations can enable a superior customer experience, optimize operations in support of agility and customer value, and deliver new or re-imagined products and services.

Read the entire article here, A vision for build anywhere, deploy everywhere simplicity

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498552030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix on the Future of Work: Healthcare

          Citrix is on the front line of this transformation, removing barriers and finding opportunity in new technology. Together we are all building the way the future works. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1498551064_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Video: Workspace IoT enabling an Office of the Future

          1498134283_maxresdefault.jpg

          Barracuda, AWS & Securosis: Application Security for the Cloud – Video

          1498459000_hqdefault.jpg

          Fast, Secure Deployments with Docker on AWS – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video