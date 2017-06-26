HP – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

The Citrix Ready program identifies verified solutions that are trusted to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix, including XenDesktop®, XenApp®, CloudPortal™, XenServer®, and NetScaler®. The Citrix Ready designation is awarded to third-party products that have successfully met verification criteria set by Citrix, and gives customers an added confidence in the compatibility of the joint solution offering. The Citrix Ready program leverages industry-leading alliances across the Citrix partner eco-system to meet a wide variety customer needs, and currently incorporates partners who have demonstrated more than 25,000 product verifications. It also includes the Citrix Ready Community Verified program, which allows customers to see thousands of products that have been verified by other customers to work in their production environments.