Howto setup VMware Verify to enable two-factor authentication

VMware Verify is a relatively new player on the two-factor authentication method, one that you can use for VMware Workspace ONE for instance. Today I had a customer where we wanted to test VMware Verify. The setup is rather straightforward, there are only a few things to do and in this article, I will show the steps to activate it.

TokenThe first thing to do is to request an activation token for your environment, in the documentation, it says you should call VMware support. Those days are over, today I learned that you should contact your local VMware representative. He or she can generate the token for you. What they will need is the URL where the users are connecting to, so e.g. workspace.customername.com.

The token is received in an Email and copied to the VMware Workspace ONE appliance console. Open the Admin console, go into Identity & Access Management and click on Authentication methods. Check the box that says “Enable VMware Verify” and paste the code in the field.

Identity providers & PoliciesLet’s go to Identity Providers and Policies shortly. After you enabled VMware Verify you need to go into the Identity provider, open the Built-in Identity Provider and select VMware Verify as one of the options. If you don’t do this Verify will not be available.

