How You Can Achieve VDI Simplicity with a Single Platform

How You Can Achieve VDI Simplicity with a Single Platform
The past few weeks, we wrote a series of blogs and made some pretty bold claims about Workspot’s leadership and innovative VDI solutions for the cloud era. Last week, we stated:

Workspot offers the only solution on the market that enables you to deliver virtualized apps, server-hosted desktops, and virtual desktops–from the cloud, on-prem, or both.

We even posted some diagrams to illustrate how Workspot basically replaces everything out there. Here are the VDI solutions on the market:

Now you can forget all those solutions. Why? They’re complex and expensive and they don’t scale well.  Instead, go for VDI simplicity, reduce TCO, and scale infinitely with Workspot:

If you missed the blog series and are interested in taking a look, you can read them right here: blog 1, blog 2, and blog 3. If you read the series, and you’d like to hear even more details, this blog is for you. Now it’s time for the explanation behind how it’s possible to achieve this kind of radical simplicity in a VDI solution.

Categories:
Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.

