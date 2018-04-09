How VMware IT does mergers and acquisitions integration

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) can be disruptive and—if not done properly—might not yield desired synergies for the companies involved, especially when it comes to IT integration. In last two years alone, VMware IT has successfully executed more than ten deals, and that has allowed us to turn IT M&A execution into “a well-oiled-machine”.

Each deal is unique, and that must be taken into account for integration planning and execution. A detailed approach should be adapted according to the type of deal and its complexity. The different deal types include technology tuck-ins, full integration, a hybrid (best of both companies), or a standalone M&A.

A technology tuck-in requires an ‘adopt-and-go’ approach where desired assets and employees are incorporated as needed. Full integration is just as the name says, all aspects of the business are integrated. A hybrid integration involves choosing the best elements from both the new company and yours. Finally, a standalone M&A involves minimal integration into the host company’s landscape.

