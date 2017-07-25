First, a hat tip where it’s due: ServiceNow is a leader in the ITSSM space, claiming the #1 spot in the much-coveted magic quadrant in Gartner’s ITSSM Magic Quadrant (Gartner: 24 August 2016 G00291752), and with an easy to use GUI and out of the box integrations for popular vendors including VMware, it’s no wonder ServiceNow is so popular for self-service cataloging in the IT service delivery space. Indeed, many of our customers enjoy a complementary relationship between ServiceNow and VMware, using the former for ITSSM and VMware’s cross-cloud management platform to automate and orchestrate their fully integrated software-defined journey.

ServiceNow recently made a spate of announcements including a Cloud User Portal, apparently aimed at expanding their footprint beyond ITSSM. To recap briefly, ServiceNow last month announced a roll-up dashboard of cloud services, costs and health information under its catalog hierarchy. It’s Cloud Services Catalog now includes additional governance over certain cloud resources and supports VMware-based clouds as well as others.

This is a good moment to reexamine the depth and breadth of VMware’s platform for complete cloud management, which I’ll expand on below.

For what it’s worth, in the same report that Gartner gave such high marks to ServiceNow for ITSSM leadership, the analysts wondered aloud whether the company wasn’t getting somewhat defocused away from its core competencies.

Briefly, here are 3 ways VMware’s Cloud Management remains the most compelling complement to ServiceNow’s deep catalog expertise for cloud management:

VMware offers a fully integrated Software-Defined Data Center VMware features sophisticated automation and policy-based orchestration VMware Cloud Management avoids added risk of using third party tools at enterprise scale

Read the entire article here, How VMware Cloud Management Helps You Get the Most out of Your ServiceNow Investment

via the fine folks at VMware!