If you visit the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) product page on VMware.com, you’ll learn that “VMware Cloud Foundation is the unified SDDC platform that brings together VMware vSphere, vSAN, and NSX into a natively integrated stack to deliver enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for the private and public cloud.” Now, you may be thinking that means that when you buy VCF, you’ll be spending time installing ESXi on physical hosts, configuring vSAN and figuring out how to build out an NSX environment. If that’s the case, you’re in for a treat. You don’t have to do any of that – VCF does it for you! Let’s briefly look at how VMware Cloud Foundation makes it easy to deploy infrastructure (without wasting your time on a bunch of mundane tasks).

Customers wanting to deploy VCF on-premises can choose to buy a pre-built, factory-racked and cabled solution that includes physical servers with internal storage optimized for vSAN, physical network switches and pre-staged VMware software on the servers, nicely packaged and delivered from one of our integration partners such as Dell EMC VxRack SDDC, QTC or Fujitsu. Alternatively, customers can choose to procure VCF-compatible vSAN Ready Nodes and physical switching and do the rack & stack and cabling themselves, followed by an install of the VCF software. The former is certainly the easier route, but both are acceptable modes of acquisition.

