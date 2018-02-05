How Veeam integrates in the multi-cloud era

The IT industry knows what change looks like, and the current speed is unprecedented. Businesses need to adapt quicker than ever, knowing that what works for their data protection needs now is likely to change in the future. As a result, organizations today are taking a multi-cloud approach or, depending on their business needs, they are moving data from cloud to on-premises, cloud to cloud or within the cloud. Research shows that a massive 81% of enterprise organizations are choosing a multi-cloud strategy. Meaning that Availability across private, public and hybrid clouds is more important than ever to ensure customer confidence, brand reputation and competitive advantage. This blog post will shed some light on how Veeam’s tight-knit integrations with leading public-cloud providers, as well as its partnerships with managed-cloud providers, enables multi-cloud Availability.

How Veeam integrates with the Microsoft Cloud

One of the industry’s most dominant and recognizable CSPs is the Microsoft Cloud. Enterprises of all sizes can now experience simplified business continuity with Veeam for the Microsoft Cloud. This integration provides Availability for virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads, lowers costs through Microsoft Azure data archives and mitigates the risk of losing access to email data with Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365. The 3-2-1 Rule suggests your business should maintain at least three copies of data stored on at least two different types of media, with one of those copies off site. Veeam and Microsoft are helping businesses realize this final step through archives in Microsoft Azure with full and file-level granular recovery back to an on-premises environment or in Azure. On top of that, Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure protects your physical and cloud-based workloads, which eliminates complexity for you, and makes migration and restore much easier on your busy IT department.

