Home Applications How UEM can assist in securing your Workspace

How UEM can assist in securing your Workspace

0
How UEM can assist in securing your Workspace
0

In the previous blogs, I wrote about security and security basics. If you are interested in those blogs you can find them here Part 1 and Part 2. This blog will show you how a User Environment Management solution can assist in this. As written before, no solution will solve your security concerns. Solutions will help you mitigate risks but will never be able to provide full security. In the battle against criminals attacking your Workspace, every solution assisting is welcome.

User Environment Management to the rescueOf course, the title is a little bragging but UEM solution can help a lot, let me show you. A little explanation for those unfamiliar with UEM solutions. With a UEM solution, everything you do is done in a context of the user/desktop you are deploying to.  The context of a user is who he is, where he is, on what device he is and so on. Depending on these differences you can apply different settings. Let’s explain a bit deeper as this is the core of UEM I Think.

ContextThe context of a user, as said before, says a lot about the user (and his or her physical device). Let’s show a little example that will make you understand UEM better.

HomeA user starts to work from home, traffic is a mess. The home location is secure enough to allow the user access to all applications. The user will connect to a virtual desktop or a virtual application and work until traffic is easier. You allow them to work with a USB data disk from a secure location. The user works on a company device so there is no concern there.

Read the entire article here, How UEM can assist in securing your Workspace –

Via Rob Beekmans.net

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
News
Security
User Management
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans

Rob Beekmans is a 26 year IT vetaran that worked in many fields in IT before he joined PQR 7 year ago. Rob is a senior consultant with a strong focus on Application and desktop delivery, User Environment Management, Mobility and monitoring. Rob is a VMware vExpert and is a member of the VMware EUC-Champions group. Rob shares his vision and insights on his personal blog, on webinars or on stage.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513912938_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware VMworld 2017 Video – The Future of Networking and Security with NSX-T

          VMworld 2017 US NET1821BU – The Future of Networking and Security with NSX-T This video is from the fine folks at VMware VMworld.

          read more
          1513255968_hqdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Backup to the AWS Cloud – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          1513976234_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine helps American Jewish World Service adopt a forward-looking approach to IT

          1514338031_maxresdefault.jpg

          Cohesity DataPlatform CE Deployment on Microsoft Azure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video