How UEM can assist in securing your Workspace

In the previous blogs, I wrote about security and security basics. If you are interested in those blogs you can find them here Part 1 and Part 2. This blog will show you how a User Environment Management solution can assist in this. As written before, no solution will solve your security concerns. Solutions will help you mitigate risks but will never be able to provide full security. In the battle against criminals attacking your Workspace, every solution assisting is welcome.

User Environment Management to the rescueOf course, the title is a little bragging but UEM solution can help a lot, let me show you. A little explanation for those unfamiliar with UEM solutions. With a UEM solution, everything you do is done in a context of the user/desktop you are deploying to. The context of a user is who he is, where he is, on what device he is and so on. Depending on these differences you can apply different settings. Let’s explain a bit deeper as this is the core of UEM I Think.

ContextThe context of a user, as said before, says a lot about the user (and his or her physical device). Let’s show a little example that will make you understand UEM better.

HomeA user starts to work from home, traffic is a mess. The home location is secure enough to allow the user access to all applications. The user will connect to a virtual desktop or a virtual application and work until traffic is easier. You allow them to work with a USB data disk from a secure location. The user works on a company device so there is no concern there.

