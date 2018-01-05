There is little doubt that the IT industry is expanding rapidly and fighting to find its footing as hybrid infrastructure becomes the de facto standard at many or most organizations. 2017 proved this out in many ways. I witnessed it throughout events from every aspect of IT. This year saw Turbonomic representing our platform and customers at every major vendor and community event with a message that got resounding positive feedback.

Being in these events and seeing the growth and change across the hybrid cloud stack reflected what’s happening in our customer ecosystem which is 1800 strong and growing rapidly. There is a common theme to the successful stories of IT innovation: automation is the key to enabling innovation, but what’s needed is the decision engine for this new hybrid cloud.

Customer Validation of Turbonomic Trusted Automation

Self-driving cars will take time to become standard. The same had been true with self-managing infrastructure. The greatest joy for me as I visit customer sites and speak with my peers in the community, is how my team at Turbonomic has been working to increase adoption of automation for infrastructure management and optimization across the full hybrid stack. A resounding hurrah came in 2017 as IT Central Station named Turbonomic as the leading cloud management software product of 2017 ( https://www.itcentralstation.com/categories/cloud-management ) which caps off an amazing year in growth and adoption at Turbonomic.

Read the entire article here, How Turbonomic is Driving the Future of Hybrid Cloud Management