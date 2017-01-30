Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to get started using Skype Meeting Broadcast.

Download and Read the “How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast”

via the fine folks at Microsoft.