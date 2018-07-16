How to Use Microsoft SCOM for End-to-End Performance Monitoring

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) deployments have been on the rise in recent years mainly due to its tight integration with other Microsoft servers and applications in the enterprise. While SCOM has native support to monitor Microsoft infrastructures, there is no out-of-the-box support for non-Microsoft technologies, such as VMware, Oracle, Citrix, SAP, and so on. Therefore, IT administrators are forced to take up a multi-tool approach and rely on third-party tools, which leads to monitoring tool sprawl incurring increased costs and maintenance efforts.

In this blog, we will look at the challenges involved in using multiple management packs with SCOM and explain how to make SCOM an end-to-end performance monitoring solution spanning Microsoft and non-Microsoft technologies.

The Multi-Management Pack Monitoring Challenge with Microsoft SCOM

Organizations using SCOM typically rely on management packs developed by third-party vendors and integrate them into SCOM to extend SCOM’s monitoring capability beyond Microsoft workloads. While this is a widely practiced approach and there are many management packs out there in the market, the biggest challenge comes in when there is a heterogeneous environment to monitor – say, for example, you have an environment with Java web-based applications, VMware vSphere hypervisor, EMC SAN arrays, F5 load balancer, Oracle backend databases, and Citrix VDI.

