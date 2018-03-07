Home Data Center How to use Liquidware Profile Portability as ProfileBridge to switch between different Windows 10 VDIs builds without the need to create new user profiles

Windows 10 was first released almost three years ago and since that time Microsoft has said that it will be the last Windows OS in name with future updates/releases coming in anongoing manner. Which we’ve now seen in the updates, presented as “new” version of Windows 10, sometimes with minor changes, other timeswith major changes within the Operating System.

“Why Microsoft Announced Windows 10 as – The Last Version of Windows”

This decision has been made as part of the company’s effort to rebrand – Windows as a service. This change in release management changes the way how we upgrade our Virtual Desktop environments in the past. Using Windows updates can change the complete build, and asks for a whole different approach in upgrading our VDI’s.

One of those changes – although probably the most important one – is the Profile version of Windows 10. The profile version of Windows normally only changes per Operating System version, which you’ll can see in the table below. For instance, Windows 10 changed the Profile version 4 times already since its release…

Did you know that the build numbers in the Windows 10 version, such as 1709, includes the year and month of its release?

To avoid problems in profile version mismatches, avoiding errors like “The User Profile Service failed the sign-in”, or the creation ofmultiple different UPM/Roaming profile versions in your Citrix XenDesktop and/or VMware Horizon Virtual Desktop (VDI) static- pooled VDI environment, you’ll need a solution that will do this work for you. Just to create more flexibility for the end-users, without upgrading the OS of theVirtual Desktop environment.

Read the entire article here, How to use Liquidware Profile Portability as ProfileBridge to switch between different Windows 10 VDIs builds without the need to create new user profiles | christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Sr. Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. Within Detron he mainly focus on the area of expertises Workspace and Compute & Infrastructure on the larger enterprise customers. Next to his work, he also loves to share his knowledge on several platforms, such as on Citrix Blogs, MyCUGC, his own blog on ChristiaanBrinkhoff.com, DABCC and the NetScaler MVP & IGEL Community Insider program. Throughout the last year, he is also been awarded as Citrix CTA, VMware vExpert and participate in the Citrix Subject Matter Expert program (SME) for writing and contributing to new Citrix exams.

