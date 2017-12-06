How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace
In today’s modern workspace we’re seeing a shift towards running non-persistent environments. Devices run from a single Golden Image and user data is saved in roaming, streamed, or hybrid profiles. This has a lot of benefits, but it comes with a big drawback in managing the Microsoft Office 365 cache. In Chris Twiest’s latest blog, Why you should use FSLogix Office 365 Containers and how to use them with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace, he explains what the problems are, how FSLogix Office 365 Container solves them and how to integrate the solution into your Ivanti / RES ONE Workspace environment.
Here are some of the issues you can have in non-persistent environments with Microsoft Office 365.
- Slow Outlook Performance
- No need to sync OneDrive data everytime you sign in
- Microsoft Search Index
- Slow load of Skype for Business Global Address List
- OneNote cache
Via the fine folks at FSLogix.
