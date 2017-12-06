Home Applications How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace

How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace

0
How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace
0

In today’s modern workspace we’re seeing a shift towards running non-persistent environments. Devices run from a single Golden Image and user data is saved in roaming, streamed, or hybrid profiles. This has a lot of benefits, but it comes with a big drawback in managing the Microsoft Office 365 cache. In Chris Twiest’s latest blog, Why you should use FSLogix Office 365 Containers and how to use them with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace, he explains what the problems are, how FSLogix Office 365 Container solves them and how to integrate the solution into your Ivanti / RES ONE Workspace environment.

Here are some of the issues you can have in non-persistent environments with Microsoft Office 365.

  • Slow Outlook Performance
  • No need to sync OneDrive data everytime you sign in
  • Microsoft Search Index
  • Slow load of Skype for Business Global Address List
  • OneNote cache

Read the entire article here, How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

Categories:
Applications
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix

Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511971933_maxresdefault.jpg

          Office 365: Past, Present and Future – On-Demand Webinar

          In this short webinar, Oli Restorick, ComputerWorld’s Microsoft Specialist discusses all things Office 365. Oli touches upon different stages and applications that have been introduced over the 10 year’s since Microsoft launched their cloud applications. This video is from the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.

          read more
          1512557041_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Deploying Business Analytics at Enterprise Scale

          1511966528_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc + Microsoft Transforming Your Business with Data and AI

          1512479811_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deep Learning for Industrial IoT – AWS re:invent 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video