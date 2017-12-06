In today’s modern workspace we’re seeing a shift towards running non-persistent environments. Devices run from a single Golden Image and user data is saved in roaming, streamed, or hybrid profiles. This has a lot of benefits, but it comes with a big drawback in managing the Microsoft Office 365 cache. In Chris Twiest’s latest blog, Why you should use FSLogix Office 365 Containers and how to use them with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace, he explains what the problems are, how FSLogix Office 365 Container solves them and how to integrate the solution into your Ivanti / RES ONE Workspace environment.

Here are some of the issues you can have in non-persistent environments with Microsoft Office 365.

Slow Outlook Performance

No need to sync OneDrive data everytime you sign in

Microsoft Search Index

Slow load of Skype for Business Global Address List

OneNote cache

Read the entire article here, How to use FSLogix Office 365 Containers with Ivanti/RES ONE Workspace

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.