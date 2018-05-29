Home Applications How to use Azure Quick Deploy and Workspace Site Aggregation for Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service – Virtual Apps and Desktops deployments in Azure

How to use Azure Quick Deploy and Workspace Site Aggregation for Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service – Virtual Apps and Desktops deployments in Azure

I’m currently still buzzing after last week Citrix Synergy, which was by far the most impressive Synergy in my opinion. Gave a well appreciated Break-Out session together with George Kuruvilla on Citrix Cloud Best practices on different Clouds, and we had a completely packed room! Next, to that, I’ve seen many significant improvements and new product releases as new inspiration to blog – beginning with this article.

“focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex; you have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple.”— Steve Jobs

The latest improvement on the XenApp and XenDesktop Service (or now also called Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops) is Azure Quick Deploy. This new option provides a more straightforward interface that offers faster deployment of Virtual Desktops and Apps in Azure Infrastructure-As-a-Service. This deployment method offers basic configuration, without advanced features. Therefore, you still need to use the Citrix Studio / Full Configuration console.

The process of deploying resources in Azure was only possible through a Published Studio console in the Citrix Cloud. This improvement aligns with the setup procedure of XenApp Essentials, which is also available for Azure deployments only, but then directly from the Azure Marketplace.

Also, Citrix also released Citrix Workspace Aggregation, the feature which connects the Citrix Workspace to on-premises resource locations, such as XenApp 6.5 and 7.x – all through the same pain of glass – whether your desktops and apps exists in the Cloud or on-premises!More on this specific topic later on in this article.

Read the entire article here, How to use Azure Quick Deploy and Workspace Site Aggregation for Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service – Virtual Apps and Desktops deployments in Azure | christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Sr. Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. Within Detron he mainly focus on the area of expertises Workspace and Compute & Infrastructure on the larger enterprise customers. Next to his work, he also loves to share his knowledge on several platforms, such as on Citrix Blogs, MyCUGC, his own blog on ChristiaanBrinkhoff.com, DABCC and the NetScaler MVP & IGEL Community Insider program. Throughout the last year, he is also been awarded as Citrix CTA, VMware vExpert and participate in the Citrix Subject Matter Expert program (SME) for writing and contributing to new Citrix exams.

