Last week, we looked at the new Devolutions Web Login option. Today, I want to take a deeper look at another way to save time and effort: configuring a Web Browser (http/https) session to automatically log into the website of your choice.

We’ll start by taking a quick look at the available Web Browser session options (Display Mode and Tabs), and then cover how to easily configure the auto login settings.

RDM_Multitab

Before getting started, please note that Remote Desktop Manager is compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer and Apple Safari.

Display Mode

RDM’s display settings play an important role in how the tabs are laid out, and the mode in which browsers are launched: embedded, external and undocked. Note that the browser’s availability will depend on your display mode.

Read the entire article here, How to Use Auto-Login Through a Web Browser (HTTP/HTTPS) Session in Remote Desktop Manager

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys