How to Upgrade VMware vSphere 6.5 Successfully

vSphere 6.5 has been generally available for several months now with the first release date being October 2016. Not everyone was excited to jump straight onto the vSphere 6.5 bandwagon though and for good reason. There were product interoperability issues at launch (I’m looking at you NSX), not to mention it is typically expected for companies to wait until the first major update package is released to make sure issues have been ironed out. However, a lot of the frustrations experienced by early adopters seem to have been resolved in minor patch updates to ESXi and to the vCenter server platform. vSphere 6.5 VCSA (vCenter Server Appliance) made a move to the VMware Photon OS which is a minimal Linux container host optimized for vSphere. What this meant for us, vSphere consumers, is that VMware appears to be more agile in delivering more frequent updates to the VCSA platform. At the time of writing, we are looking at the 6th minor release update of VCSA, 6.5.0e. That is about an updated release once a month.

Now, the key to any successful project is the planning stage. The project needs to be well thought out and potential issues need to be identified before continuing to the implementation stage. Timescales for project implementation are also defined at this stage.

For a vSphere upgrade project, take stock of everything in the environment that touches the existing vSphere infrastructure. At a high level, this will be things like ESXi hosts, storage arrays, network equipment as well as any software integrations such as Veeam Backup & Replication, monitoring software and other VMware products such as Horizon View, vRealize Operations, NSX, ETC. You can use tools such as RV Tools to capture some of this information. Host models and specifications can be gathered using this tool as well as current vCenter version. I will explain why this is important soon.

