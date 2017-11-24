Home Applications How to Turn Your QNAP NAS into a VM Backup Appliance

How to Turn Your QNAP NAS into a VM Backup Appliance

How to Turn Your QNAP NAS into a VM Backup Appliance
Network Attached Storage (NAS) servers have long since become a popular solution for reliable and convenient data protection and storage. Ranging from modest home solutions to enterprise-level offerings with versatile features, they can fit the needs of small to large businesses and individuals.

QNAP Systems, Inc. is one of the key players in the NAS market offering a wide range of reliable, fast, and easy-to-operate products. QNAP NAS devices can be used to store anything ranging from media files to confidential business data.

NAKIVO decided to partner with QNAP to create a game-changer in the area of VM protection – a DIY VM backup appliance. Now, instead of using your NAS as a mere backup storage, you can install NAKIVO Backup & Replication directly on this server and get a useful device with optimal performance and other unbeatable benefits.

Purpose-built backup appliances (i.e., sold by a single company as a bundle) available on the market are 2-in-1 solutions that combine backup software with backup storage. In contrast, a VM backup appliance you can build by installing NAKIVO Backup & Replication on a QNAP NAS is a 5-in-1 high-performance solution (that is hardware, backup software, storage, deduplication, and backup to cloud in a single box). Moreover, purpose-built backup appliances limit your choices of software and hardware and usually cost more. In its turn, a combination NAKIVO Backup & Replication and a QNAP device lets you create a powerful VM backup appliance with the NAS you already have and, thus, pay up to 5 times less.

Once created, the VM backup appliance can be used to make image-based, application-aware backups of your VMware and Hyper-V VMs and AWS EC2 instances.

Read the entire article here, How to Turn Your QNAP NAS into a VM Backup Appliance

via the fine folks at NAKIVO.

NAKIVO
NAKIVO

NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide.

