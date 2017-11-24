How to Turn Your QNAP NAS into a VM Backup Appliance

Network Attached Storage (NAS) servers have long since become a popular solution for reliable and convenient data protection and storage. Ranging from modest home solutions to enterprise-level offerings with versatile features, they can fit the needs of small to large businesses and individuals.

QNAP Systems, Inc. is one of the key players in the NAS market offering a wide range of reliable, fast, and easy-to-operate products. QNAP NAS devices can be used to store anything ranging from media files to confidential business data.

NAKIVO decided to partner with QNAP to create a game-changer in the area of VM protection – a DIY VM backup appliance. Now, instead of using your NAS as a mere backup storage, you can install NAKIVO Backup & Replication directly on this server and get a useful device with optimal performance and other unbeatable benefits.

Purpose-built backup appliances (i.e., sold by a single company as a bundle) available on the market are 2-in-1 solutions that combine backup software with backup storage. In contrast, a VM backup appliance you can build by installing NAKIVO Backup & Replication on a QNAP NAS is a 5-in-1 high-performance solution (that is hardware, backup software, storage, deduplication, and backup to cloud in a single box). Moreover, purpose-built backup appliances limit your choices of software and hardware and usually cost more. In its turn, a combination NAKIVO Backup & Replication and a QNAP device lets you create a powerful VM backup appliance with the NAS you already have and, thus, pay up to 5 times less.

Once created, the VM backup appliance can be used to make image-based, application-aware backups of your VMware and Hyper-V VMs and AWS EC2 instances.

