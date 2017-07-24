Home Desktop How to Transfer Millions of Files Using PowerShell

How to Transfer Millions of Files Using PowerShell

0
How to Transfer Millions of Files Using PowerShell
0

I was tasked with moving and archiving approximately 16.5 million files from one location, while ingesting around 4,000 new files per hour. This job was for a single client, and my company has multiple customers with similar needs. Keeping the data organized and available has been a challenge for over a year, and we have been working toward a solution for some time now.

Background

My company takes raw data from the medical industry and converts those metrics into various types of measures, allowing the customer to gauge their performance and setup strategies for improvement. It also allows for several other options, but these core operations are what cause us to take in so many records.

Each record is typically tiny – no more than 100kb, and typically under 50kb in size. Individually, the files are not an issue, but in aggregate, the files cannot be listed before the default timeout is hit for such processes. This is regardless of OS, as the ingest point is a Linux server, and the archive server is Windows-based. In both cases, the files could not be listed using normal methods.

The Problem

This lack of listing made it difficult to determine a logical way to break down the data into usable chunks. There was no consistent naming convention to pull from, and even if there was, there was no way to determine what that might be. It was estimated that there were tens of thousands of files per day, but prior to attacking the problem, that was just an educated guess – there was no way to know beforehand.

Read the entire article here, How to Transfer Millions of Files Using PowerShell

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Development
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500834250_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central Video – Free Patch Management Training

          This training video will guide you through the best practices in deploying patches using Desktop Central. Desktop Central supports Patch Management for Windows, Mac, Linux and third party applications. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1498041088_maxresdefault.jpg

          Serverless Design Patterns for Rethinking Traditional Enterprise Application Approaches – #AWS Session Video

          1500531623_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Brian Lesniakowski From The AEC Group – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

          1500571752_maxresdefault.jpg

          What does it mean to work at Veeam?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video