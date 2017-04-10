How to setup Citrix NetScaler Gateway SSL VPN in Azure as Point-to-Site VPN replacement, using multiple network interfaces

Citrix just upgraded their NetScaler VPX in Microsoft Azure (official article). There were some limitations before the upgrade that I mentioned in one of my previous blogs. Most of them are now gone, what makes it possible to take NetScaler deployments in Azure to a new level!

You can now add extra network interfaces, what means that we now can use multiple external IP addresses, that are not limited on port usage, like before on 443 and port 80. It now supports multiple IP addresses (internal/external) on a single network interface or multiple interfaces with single or multiple IP addresses. For example; when you need to separate network access, by configuring multiple network security groups (NSG), you can now choose for the multiple interface option (described in this article). You are able to separate your management network usage by configuring the CIDR filtering option and can open the extra interface (NIC2) for public usage, like SSL VPN.

From the official Citrix website “NetScaler VPX on Azure now supports up to 3 Gbps — almost three times the capacity of previously supported models. We’ve increased the number of vCPUs (up to 12) that are supported in Azure to enable higher L7 performance and throughput.

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net