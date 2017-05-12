How to Secure SSH with Google Two-Factor Authentication
You’ll then be prompted with several questions used to direct the PAM’s functioning. These choices are all about balancing security with ease-of-use. Let’s take a close look at each question:
Do you want me to update your “~/.google_authenticator” file (y/n)
This will write the key and options to the .google_authenticator file. If you say no, the program quits and nothing is written, which means the authenticator won’t work. Unless you have a good reason not to, enter ‘yes’ (y) to this question.
Do you want to disallow multiple uses of the same authentication
token? This restricts you to one login about every 30s, but it
increases your chances to notice or even prevent
man-in-the-middle attacks (y/n)
Read the entire article here, How to Secure SSH with Google Two-Factor Authentication
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Share this:
