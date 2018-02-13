How to Secure Microsoft Edge browser downloads with Bromium Platform

Microsoft Edge browser does not isolate web file downloads

In December 2017, Bromium welcomed the arrival of the Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) for Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s long-awaited entry into application isolation.

While acknowledging significant benefits for security-conscious Windows 10 Enterprise users, WDAG does not allow any file downloads during untrusted (isolated) browsing. Microsoft’s focus is to secure Edge against browser exploits and file-less malware, thus preventing any files from entering through the browser and coming down to the host PC.

However, most employees need access to web downloads to do their jobs, at least occasionally. And those downloads must be safe, both initially and on each subsequent file access, even when off the network.

via the fine folks at Bromium