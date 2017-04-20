I’ve written about the FSLogix Container solution in the past. About 6 months ago, I wrote an article about FSLogix named – Office365 on a non-persistent Citrix Desktop – were I describe how you can implement FSLogix on a Citrix XenApp (RDSH) non-persistent environment for making use of Office365 – Exchange Online / Cache Mode functionality. At that moment of writing, the OneDrive Container feature was still under development/investigation – but that changed last month – I’ve tested the todays latest FSLogix version 2.8 successful, including the caching of all my OneDrive files!

When you install the FSLogix client in your non-persistent (SBC/VDI) master image based on provisioning or MCS, the software creates and attach a VHD (Virtual Hard Drive) for every user that logon to that desktop. The VHD will be used as persistent file repository. In that repository – the FSLogix software creates an OneDrive folder and redirect/mounts the standard users OneDrive profile folder (AppDataLocalMicrosoftOneDrive) to that specific folder in the VHD(x) mounting location. The Operating System will think that the folder is local, but in real it is mounted to the VHD location. Pretty cool and simple!

Read the entire article here, How to Roam your OneDrive data with FSLogix, based on a non-persistent Citrix XenApp desktop | InfraShare.net

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net<