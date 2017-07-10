How To Reduce Login Times with Avanite WebCache Manager on your AppSense Systems.
In this video we show you how WebCache Manager can be used alongside AppSense Environment Manager. The video clearly shows how WebCache Manager can improve your user experience by reducing user login/logoff times, storage requirements and network utilization.
Visit us at http://www.avanite.com to find out more!
This video is from the fine folks at Avanite.
White Papers
