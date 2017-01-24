Home Data Center How to Recover Group Policy Objects

How to Recover Group Policy Objects

How to Recover Group Policy Objects
Continuing my previous posts about Active Directory (AD) management and restore with Veeam products, I would like to talk a bit more about relatively recent enhancements we brought into this process. Today, I’ll focus this article on the newest recovery features of Veeam Explorer for Microsoft Active Directory, released with Veeam Backup & Replication versions v9 and 9.5. Warning: Each new version of Veeam Backup & Replication comes with updated Veeam Explorer for Microsoft Active Directory, so it’s important to be aware of software versioning in order to know the scope of possible operations. Additionally, it’s generally a good idea to keep your Veeam infrastructure (and operating systems of VMs) at supported and recent versions.

As I mentioned before, we introduced Veeam Explorer for Microsoft Active Directory — a very helpful utility when it comes to AD objects recovery — as a part of Veeam Backup & Replication v8. Its initial functionality was intended to solve the most frequent cases administrators have with Active Directory: Granular objects and containers recovery (ok, password recovery also was included, as well as AD data export in LDIFDE format). All of that made a lot of people happy, but, as always, they wanted more. The community gave us great feedback, asking for additional features for less frequent cases or specific scenarios. We found out that, besides the most frequent operations like adding and removing users/computers to the domain, sometimes they had to deal with more advanced restore operations related to Group Policy Objects (GPO), DNS-integrated records and so on. That said, we worked hard and added some new functionality to provide administrators with such options.

Starting from Veeam Backup & Replication v9, you can restore Group Policy Objects, and the process is very easy.

Read the entire article here, How to recover Group Policy Objects

via the fine folks at Veeam Software

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Management
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.
