How to Protect Your Data at Home

We all know that protecting data at work is a critical priority, since a breach can lead to customer loss, reputation damage, investigation and remediation costs, and possibly even lawsuits, fines and sanctions. As scary as this sounds, there are ways to reduce the risks of getting hacked, such as using a strong and reliable password management tool — and not a spreadsheet and sticky notes (AHHHHHHH!).

What are your personal risks?

But at the same time, we also need to protect our personal accounts at home — because cyber criminals are always looking for opportunities to target individuals, and not just businesses. No, if you get hacked it’s not going to make the headlines, and your CEO isn’t going to call you in for a terrifying meeting. But this doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

Unfortunately, hackers aren’t interested in stealing Candy Crush credits. They’re after one thing: money. And they’re very good at hunting down sensitive data. For example, let’s say you recently bought a new gadget, and stored your credit card information on the seller’s website to save time and effort for a future purchase. A successful hack would put that information in the hands of cyber criminals who could wreak all kinds of financial havoc, including identity theft. And it gets even worse.

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.