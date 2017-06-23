How to Protect RDS Deployments and Enable Disaster Recovery

We’ve published new documentation on how to protect the resources running in your RDS deployment and enable disaster recovery through a geo-redundant RDS deployment.

When you deploy Remote Desktop Services into your environment, it becomes a critical part of your infrastructure, particularly the apps and resources that you share with users. If the RDS deployment goes down due to anything from a network failure to a natural disaster, users can’t access those apps and resources, and your business is negatively impacted. To avoid this, you can configure a disaster recovery solution that allows you to failover your deployment – if your RDS deployment is unavailable, for whatever reason, there is a backup available to automatically take over.

To keep your RDS deployment running in the case of a single component or machine going down, we recommend configuring your RDS deployment for high availability. You can do this by setting up an RDSH farm and ensuring your Connection Brokers are clustered for high availability.

