‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

Hospitals are busy places, and clinicians are busy people. Healthcare IT administrators are also overworked, with far too much on their plates. Much of that “busy-ness” revolves around the clinical workstation, where the real work in a healthcare environment gets done.

Endpoint devices can dictate the speed and efficiency with which clinicians can perform their jobs — significantly impacting the quality of service they are able to provide to their patients. Endpoints represent the weakest links in healthcare organizations’ data security.

Endpoint management is critically important in a healthcare environment. It is not a stretch to state that security, profitability and quality of care may all hinge on the effectiveness with which a healthcare organization manages its endpoints. There may be no other single area of focus that holds so much potential to simultaneously strengthen the security of patient data, improve patient and clinician experience, and slash administrative burdens — all while reducing operational costs.

IGEL focuses on the security and performance of the endpoint device. Citrix is the world leader in the secure delivery of applications and virtual desktops for healthcare, enabling easy, fast and seamless access to clinical records and other desktop applications, anywhere, from any device. Together, IGEL and Citrix offer a solution for IT that is easy to manage and ensures clinical staff can access patient data without unnecessary hardships or delays.

This paper outlines solutions for endpoint management that enhances device security and performance, while simultaneously helping IT administrators manage their endpoints with greater ease, and in far less time. Also discussed are the organizational cost savings that IGEL endpoint management solutions can provide.

