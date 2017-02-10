Home Security How to Protect Against Elasticsearch Ransomware Attacks

How to Protect Against Elasticsearch Ransomware Attacks

0
How to Protect Against Elasticsearch Ransomware Attacks
0

As if it wasn’t already bad enough, the ransomware attacks on MongoDB users continue to spread and have now targeted exposed Elasticsearch clusters. Like MongoDB, Elasticsearch is one of the most popular containerized applications and is widely used all over the world in datacenters.

In these Elasticsearch ransomware attacks, the attackers wipe out user data and leave a single index with a ransom message like,

“SEND 0.2 BTC TO THIS WALLET: 1DAsGY4Kt1a4LCTPMH5vm5PqX32eZmot4r IF YOU WANT RECOVER YOUR DATABASE! SEND TO THIS EMAIL YOUR SERVER IP AFTER SENDING THE BITCOINS.”

It is also reported that it’s not clear if victims actually get their data back after paying the ransom.

The attacks are actually super simple but it turns out that the results are surprisingly effective. To date more than 9750 servers were damaged and more than 450TB of data was deleted. Some estimates put the number of internet-accessible Elasticsearch deployments at around 68,000.

So why this is happening and what lessons have we learned?

Read the entire article here, How to Protect Against Elasticsearch Ransomware Attacks

via NeuVectdor.

More Resources:

Categories:
Security
NeuVector
NeuVector NeuVector was founded by security and enterprise software veterans with the vision of simple, scalable security for container based applications. The team has over 20 years of security, virtualization, and enterprise software experience from companies such as VMWare, Fortinet, Cisco, and Trend Micro.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      Wedel IT Image

      Download FREE Citrix Reboot Scheduler from Wedel IT

      Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler is a new tool from Wedel IT that leverages the new BrokerRebootv2 cmd-let available as of Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.12 This cmd-let makes it possible to create multiple reboot schedules within a delivery group bases on TAGs that are specified in Citrix Studio. Unfortunately, this is not available […]

      read more
      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486568837_maxresdefault.jpg

        Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to compare different SQL Servers, track the configuration changes made during a certain time frame, find indicators of potential problems, and align your TEST, DEV, UAT, and Production environments. Table of contents 04:40 Agenda 05:45 SQLDocKit Overview 17:15 Demo 30:50 Q&A SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed […]

        read more
        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486677532_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam helps law firms merge with no data or revenue loss

          How Charles Russell Speechlys succeeded in merging two separate data centers with no data corruption or loss and three weeks to spare until the deadline, using Veeam solutions. Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/veeam-charles-russell-success-story.html

          read more
          1486641978_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: IT supplier and NAC leverage Microsoft Azure

          1486602671_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Jean Philippe Barleaza discusses the opportunities for VMware partners in 2017

          1486690952_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix HDX Insight NetScaler MAS Demo Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video