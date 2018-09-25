How to Proactively Ensure End Users Always Have VDI Access

It’s amazing to see just how far we’ve come in terms of connectivity and how we leverage digital resources. As standalone analog devices give way to connected digital devices, the latter will generate vast amounts of data that will, in turn, allow us the chance to refine and improve our systems and processes in previously unimagined ways. A recent IDC report pointed out that Big Data and metadata (data about data) will eventually touch nearly every aspect of our lives — with profound consequences. By 2025, an average connected person anywhere in the world will interact with connected devices nearly 4,800 times per day — basically one interaction every 18 seconds.

In the business world – this couldn’t be truer. So many workers are no longer bound by a ‘desk’ and can be classified as mobile employees working well outside of the traditional ‘9-5’ parameters. This means that end users need to have Citrix or VMware Horizon VDI access no matter where they are working. I know I certainly fall into that category. I also know that I interact with digital devices every single day and I generate vast amounts of data around my interaction with those devices. Through it all, it’s the data that I create around my experience that’s truly most valuable.

