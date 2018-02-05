Home News How to patch all your Microsoft Windows Servers and 3rd party installed apps quickly using Ivanti Patch

How to patch all your Microsoft Windows Servers and 3rd party installed apps quickly using Ivanti Patch

0
How to patch all your Microsoft Windows Servers and 3rd party installed apps quickly using Ivanti Patch
0

I’ll be first to admit it’s hard to maintain Windows Server patches, even with a full time patch management team. It seems like there’s always a new exploit which in turn means a new critical security patch around the corner these days. I help advise companies on how to make their environments better but it’s hard to maintain my own with my busy schedule. I have a mixed server environment of Server 2016 and Server 2012 R2 like many organizations out there. I didn’t want to setup full Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) server infrastructure in my environment so I decided to try something my peers have been using and claimed was very easy to use, Ivanti Patch for Windows (previously known as Shavlik Protect). What really attracted me to it was that it patches not only the Windows OS but applies 3rd party patches as well for apps you have installed on your servers. It can patch servers in an Agentless mode as well which is a big plus because I try to run my servers lean for optimal performance. If you have an existing SCCM environment you can extend it to patch 3rd party software as well using a different Ivanti Patch for SCCM installer. I decided to give Patch for Windows a shot and thought I’d share my experience with it.

Read the entire article here, How to patch all your Microsoft Windows Servers and 3rd party installed apps quickly using Ivanti Patch – JasonSamuel.com

Via the fine folks at Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com

Categories:
News
Jason Samuel
Jason Samuel Jason Samuel (@_JasonSamuel on Twitter) is an Infrastructure Architect in Houston, TX with a primary focus on mobility, virtualization, and cloud technologies from Citrix, VMware, & Microsoft. He also has an extensive background in web architecture and information security. He holds a degree from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business and is certified in several technologies. Jason is also a recipient of the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) award and an Atlantis Community Expert (ACE). He is a leader in his local Houston Citrix User Group Community and the CUGC Networking Special Interest Group.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          Like any service desk supervisor, Lisa Golson at insurance education organization The Institutes needed a way to organize her hardware and software tickets and give end users a platform to quickly report their issues. Lisa has found all that and more with ServiceDesk Plus. Aside from complete ticket management features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers detailed […]

          read more
          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          1516145828_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight on Move Rights – Video

          1516346533_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: High Availability and Disaster Recovery with VMware vSAN and VMware Site Recovery Manager

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video