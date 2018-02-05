I’ll be first to admit it’s hard to maintain Windows Server patches, even with a full time patch management team. It seems like there’s always a new exploit which in turn means a new critical security patch around the corner these days. I help advise companies on how to make their environments better but it’s hard to maintain my own with my busy schedule. I have a mixed server environment of Server 2016 and Server 2012 R2 like many organizations out there. I didn’t want to setup full Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) server infrastructure in my environment so I decided to try something my peers have been using and claimed was very easy to use, Ivanti Patch for Windows (previously known as Shavlik Protect). What really attracted me to it was that it patches not only the Windows OS but applies 3rd party patches as well for apps you have installed on your servers. It can patch servers in an Agentless mode as well which is a big plus because I try to run my servers lean for optimal performance. If you have an existing SCCM environment you can extend it to patch 3rd party software as well using a different Ivanti Patch for SCCM installer. I decided to give Patch for Windows a shot and thought I’d share my experience with it.

Read the entire article here, How to patch all your Microsoft Windows Servers and 3rd party installed apps quickly using Ivanti Patch – JasonSamuel.com

Via the fine folks at Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com